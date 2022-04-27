Recap: Solid Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Solid Biosciences SLDB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Solid Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $1.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.

