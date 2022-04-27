Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cadence Design Sys 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cadence Design Sys CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.55%. Currently, Cadence Design Sys has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion.

Buying $100 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $100 of CDNS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,332.39 today based on a price of $155.49 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Sys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.