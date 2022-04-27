HomeTrust Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
HomeTrust Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was down $384.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HomeTrust Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.45
|-0.53
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.65
|-0.46
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|37.36M
|37.24M
|32.81M
|32.50M
|Revenue Actual
|37.35M
|38.06M
|37.16M
|36.37M
