HomeTrust Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 10:00 AM | 1 min read

 

HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HomeTrust Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was down $384.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HomeTrust Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.45 -0.53 0.38
EPS Actual 0.68 0.65 -0.46 0.48
Revenue Estimate 37.36M 37.24M 32.81M 32.50M
Revenue Actual 37.35M 38.06M 37.16M 36.37M

