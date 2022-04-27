Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q1 Earnings

Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $13.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 7.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gorman-Rupp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.34
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.35
|0.32
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|98.28M
|95.21M
|88.39M
|87.09M
|Revenue Actual
|94.16M
|102.11M
|93.02M
|89.03M
