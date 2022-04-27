Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q1 Earnings

Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $13.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 7.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gorman-Rupp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.34 0.28 EPS Actual 0.26 0.35 0.32 0.28 Revenue Estimate 98.28M 95.21M 88.39M 87.09M Revenue Actual 94.16M 102.11M 93.02M 89.03M

To track all earnings releases for Gorman-Rupp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.