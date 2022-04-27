Recap: Entergy Q1 Earnings

Entergy ETR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Entergy missed estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.37.
Revenue was up $33.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entergy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|2.45
|1.40
|1.21
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|2.45
|1.34
|1.47
|Revenue Estimate
|2.13B
|3.18B
|2.57B
|2.48B
|Revenue Actual
|2.72B
|3.35B
|2.82B
|2.85B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Entergy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.15 and $6.45 per share.
