Flagstar Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Flagstar Bancorp FBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flagstar Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 26.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flagstar Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|1.85
|1.93
|2.63
|EPS Actual
|1.69
|2.94
|2.74
|3.31
|Revenue Estimate
|182.65M
|180.20M
|182.72M
|185.87M
|Revenue Actual
|181.00M
|195.00M
|183.00M
|189.00M
To track all earnings releases for Flagstar Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
