Flagstar Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Flagstar Bancorp FBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flagstar Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 26.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flagstar Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.85 1.93 2.63 EPS Actual 1.69 2.94 2.74 3.31 Revenue Estimate 182.65M 180.20M 182.72M 185.87M Revenue Actual 181.00M 195.00M 183.00M 189.00M

