Recap: Oshkosh Q1 Earnings

Oshkosh OSK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oshkosh beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $369.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 3.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oshkosh's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.74 2.26 1.15 EPS Actual 0.09 1.05 2.09 1.48 Revenue Estimate 1.68B 1.87B 2.21B 1.76B Revenue Actual 1.79B 2.06B 2.21B 1.89B

