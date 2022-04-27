Recap: Oshkosh Q1 Earnings

Oshkosh OSK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oshkosh beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $369.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 3.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oshkosh's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.74
|2.26
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|1.05
|2.09
|1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.68B
|1.87B
|2.21B
|1.76B
|Revenue Actual
|1.79B
|2.06B
|2.21B
|1.89B
