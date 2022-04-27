Recap: BOK Financial Q1 Earnings

BOK Financial BOKF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Earnings

BOK Financial missed estimated earnings by 27.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $1.25.

Revenue was down $88.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BOK Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.81 1.78 1.82 1.92 EPS Actual 1.71 2.74 2.40 2.10 Revenue Estimate 452.93M 450.51M 446.26M 470.02M Revenue Actual 434.52M 510.06M 471.75M 444.32M

To track all earnings releases for BOK Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

