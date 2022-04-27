Recap: BOK Financial Q1 Earnings

BOK Financial BOKF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BOK Financial missed estimated earnings by 27.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $1.25.
Revenue was down $88.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BOK Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.81
|1.78
|1.82
|1.92
|EPS Actual
|1.71
|2.74
|2.40
|2.10
|Revenue Estimate
|452.93M
|450.51M
|446.26M
|470.02M
|Revenue Actual
|434.52M
|510.06M
|471.75M
|444.32M
To track all earnings releases for BOK Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
