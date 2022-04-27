Recap: PROG Holdings Q1 Earnings

PROG Holdings PRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
PROG Holdings missed estimated earnings by 25.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was down $10.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PROG Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.90
|0.80
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.94
|1.09
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|660.59M
|678.38M
|654.83M
|662.93M
|Revenue Actual
|646.54M
|650.40M
|659.97M
|721.00M
