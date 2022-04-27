Recap: PROG Holdings Q1 Earnings

PROG Holdings PRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PROG Holdings missed estimated earnings by 25.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.77.

Revenue was down $10.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PROG Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.90 0.80 0.91 EPS Actual 0.67 0.94 1.09 1.22 Revenue Estimate 660.59M 678.38M 654.83M 662.93M Revenue Actual 646.54M 650.40M 659.97M 721.00M

To track all earnings releases for PROG Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

