Ryder System: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ryder System R reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ryder System beat estimated earnings by 52.12%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $2.36.
Revenue was up $632.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.05 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ryder System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.47
|2.09
|1.37
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|3.52
|2.55
|2.40
|1.09
|Revenue Estimate
|2.48B
|2.38B
|2.22B
|2.14B
|Revenue Actual
|2.60B
|2.46B
|2.38B
|2.22B
To track all earnings releases for Ryder System visit their earnings calendar here.
