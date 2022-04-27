Recap: Dynex Cap Q1 Earnings

Dynex Cap DX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dynex Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $3.42 million from the same period last year.
Here's a look at Dynex Cap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.48
|0.47
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.54
|0.51
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|17.23M
|14.74M
|13.18M
|14.23M
|Revenue Actual
|15.61M
|14.39M
|12.12M
|12.26M
