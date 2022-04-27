Recap: Dynex Cap Q1 Earnings

Dynex Cap DX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynex Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $3.42 million from the same period last year.

Here's a look at Dynex Cap's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.48 0.47 0.46 EPS Actual 0.45 0.54 0.51 0.46 Revenue Estimate 17.23M 14.74M 13.18M 14.23M Revenue Actual 15.61M 14.39M 12.12M 12.26M

To track all earnings releases for Dynex Cap visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.