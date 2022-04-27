Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Insights

Norfolk Southern NSC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Norfolk Southern beat estimated earnings by 0.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.93 versus an estimate of $2.92.
Revenue was up $300.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Norfolk Southern's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.04
|2.91
|2.94
|2.54
|EPS Actual
|3.12
|3.06
|3.28
|2.66
|Revenue Estimate
|2.83B
|2.75B
|2.74B
|2.62B
|Revenue Actual
|2.85B
|2.85B
|2.80B
|2.60B
To track all earnings releases for Norfolk Southern visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.