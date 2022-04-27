Amphenol: Q1 Earnings Insights

Amphenol APH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amphenol beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $575.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amphenol's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.63
|0.55
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.65
|0.61
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|2.75B
|2.72B
|2.48B
|2.18B
|Revenue Actual
|3.03B
|2.82B
|2.65B
|2.38B
To track all earnings releases for Amphenol visit their earnings calendar here.
