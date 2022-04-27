Recap: Seagate Tech Q3 Earnings

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Seagate Tech Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.89.
Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seagate Tech Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.36
|2.21
|1.84
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|2.41
|2.35
|2
|1.48
|Revenue Estimate
|3.11B
|3.10B
|2.95B
|2.68B
|Revenue Actual
|3.12B
|3.12B
|3.01B
|2.73B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Seagate Tech Hldgs management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $1.7 and $2.1 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Seagate Tech Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
