Recap: Hess Midstream Q1 Earnings

Hess Midstream HESM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hess Midstream missed estimated earnings by 7.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $23.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hess Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.38
|0.43
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.38
|0.44
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|308.96M
|291.07M
|295.23M
|296.63M
|Revenue Actual
|316.30M
|303.90M
|294.80M
|288.80M
To track all earnings releases for Hess Midstream visit their earnings calendar here.
