Extreme Networks: Q3 Earnings Insights

Extreme Networks EXTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Extreme Networks beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $32.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Extreme Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.16
|0.17
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.21
|0.19
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|272.07M
|256.94M
|263.87M
|244.62M
|Revenue Actual
|280.93M
|267.68M
|278.09M
|253.40M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Extreme Networks management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $0.12 and $0.18 per share.
