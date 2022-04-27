Extreme Networks: Q3 Earnings Insights

Extreme Networks EXTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Extreme Networks beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $32.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Extreme Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.17 0.13 EPS Actual 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.16 Revenue Estimate 272.07M 256.94M 263.87M 244.62M Revenue Actual 280.93M 267.68M 278.09M 253.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Extreme Networks management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $0.12 and $0.18 per share.

