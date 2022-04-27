FirstService: Q1 Earnings Insights

FirstService FSV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FirstService beat estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $123.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.

