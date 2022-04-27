Driven Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Driven Brands Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $138.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Driven Brands Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.21 0.16 0.06 EPS Actual 0.18 0.26 0.25 0.19 Revenue Estimate 355.19M 355.80M 323.44M 292.25M Revenue Actual 391.88M 371.15M 374.83M 329.42M

