Driven Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Driven Brands Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $138.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Driven Brands Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.21
|0.16
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.26
|0.25
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|355.19M
|355.80M
|323.44M
|292.25M
|Revenue Actual
|391.88M
|371.15M
|374.83M
|329.42M
To track all earnings releases for Driven Brands Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.