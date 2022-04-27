Recap: Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Old Dominion Freight Line beat estimated earnings by 8.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.39.
Revenue was up $370.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Old Dominion Freight Line's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.26
|2.37
|2.09
|1.58
|EPS Actual
|2.41
|2.47
|2.31
|1.70
|Revenue Estimate
|1.38B
|1.37B
|1.23B
|1.10B
|Revenue Actual
|1.41B
|1.40B
|1.32B
|1.13B
To track all earnings releases for Old Dominion Freight Line visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.