Silgan Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Silgan Hldgs SLGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Silgan Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $203.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silgan Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|1.04
|0.83
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|1.02
|0.85
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36B
|1.60B
|1.29B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.44B
|1.65B
|1.35B
|1.24B
