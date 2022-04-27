Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Blackstone Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $24.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blackstone Mortgage Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.62 0.60 0.59 EPS Actual 0.78 0.63 0.61 0.59 Revenue Estimate 125.77M 114.30M 111.66M 110.56M Revenue Actual 173.94M 117.42M 113.95M 109.15M

