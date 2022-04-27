Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blackstone Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $24.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackstone Mortgage Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.62
|0.60
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.63
|0.61
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|125.77M
|114.30M
|111.66M
|110.56M
|Revenue Actual
|173.94M
|117.42M
|113.95M
|109.15M
To track all earnings releases for Blackstone Mortgage Trust visit their earnings calendar here.
