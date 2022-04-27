Kraft Heinz: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 13.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was down $349.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kraft Heinz's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.57
|0.72
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.65
|0.78
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|6.61B
|6.02B
|6.53B
|6.24B
|Revenue Actual
|6.71B
|6.32B
|6.62B
|6.39B
To track all earnings releases for Kraft Heinz visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews