Teledyne Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Teledyne Technologies TDY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Earnings
Teledyne Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.56%, reporting an EPS of $4.27 versus an estimate of $3.97.
Revenue was up $515.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 3.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.22
|3.69
|2.76
|2.59
|EPS Actual
|4.56
|4.34
|4.61
|3.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36B
|1.29B
|1.03B
|785.54M
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.31B
|1.12B
|805.70M
