Recap: Trinity Industries Q1 Earnings

Trinity Industries TRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Earnings
Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 81.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $73.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trinity Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.18
|0.09
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.29
|0.15
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|502.57M
|453.97M
|440.62M
|426.40M
|Revenue Actual
|472.20M
|503.50M
|371.50M
|398.80M
