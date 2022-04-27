Recap: Trinity Industries Q1 Earnings

Trinity Industries TRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 81.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $73.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trinity Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.18 0.09 0.08 EPS Actual 0.08 0.29 0.15 0.07 Revenue Estimate 502.57M 453.97M 440.62M 426.40M Revenue Actual 472.20M 503.50M 371.50M 398.80M

