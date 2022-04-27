Recap: CME Group Q1 Earnings

CME Group CME reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CME Group beat estimated earnings by 5.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $2.0.
Revenue was up $94.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CME Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.64
|1.56
|1.61
|1.75
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|1.60
|1.64
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|1.15B
|1.18B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|1.11B
|1.18B
|1.25B
