Recap: Silicon Laboratories Q1 Earnings

Silicon Laboratories SLAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silicon Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 64.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was down $21.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 6.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silicon Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.15 0.93 0.75 EPS Actual 0.77 0.34 1.05 0.91 Revenue Estimate 200.19M 175.22M 267.05M 242.11M Revenue Actual 208.68M 184.83M 169.49M 255.50M

