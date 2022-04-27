Recap: Silicon Laboratories Q1 Earnings

Silicon Laboratories SLAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Earnings
Silicon Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 64.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was down $21.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 6.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silicon Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.15
|0.93
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.34
|1.05
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|200.19M
|175.22M
|267.05M
|242.11M
|Revenue Actual
|208.68M
|184.83M
|169.49M
|255.50M
