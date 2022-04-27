Garmin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Garmin GRMN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Garmin reported in-line EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.11.
Revenue was up $101.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Garmin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.26
|1.26
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.41
|1.68
|1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36B
|1.15B
|1.11B
|937.68M
|Revenue Actual
|1.39B
|1.19B
|1.33B
|1.07B
