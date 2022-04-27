Recap: Group 1 Automotive Q1 Earnings

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Group 1 Automotive beat estimated earnings by 15.8%, reporting an EPS of $10.92 versus an estimate of $9.43.
Revenue was up $834.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Group 1 Automotive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|9.07
|9.09
|7.13
|4.43
|EPS Actual
|9.54
|9.62
|10.31
|5.57
|Revenue Estimate
|3.46B
|3.42B
|3.21B
|2.69B
|Revenue Actual
|3.49B
|3.51B
|3.70B
|3.01B
To track all earnings releases for Group 1 Automotive visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.