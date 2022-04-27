Humana: Q1 Earnings Insights

Humana HUM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Humana beat estimated earnings by 18.58%, reporting an EPS of $8.04 versus an estimate of $6.78.
Revenue was up $3.33 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Humana's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|4.66
|6.82
|7.07
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|4.83
|6.89
|7.67
|Revenue Estimate
|21.23B
|20.91B
|20.52B
|20.52B
|Revenue Actual
|21.20B
|20.87B
|20.58B
|20.75B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Humana management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $24.5 and $24.5 per share.
