Humana: Q1 Earnings Insights

Humana HUM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Humana beat estimated earnings by 18.58%, reporting an EPS of $8.04 versus an estimate of $6.78.

Revenue was up $3.33 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Humana's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.16 4.66 6.82 7.07 EPS Actual 1.24 4.83 6.89 7.67 Revenue Estimate 21.23B 20.91B 20.52B 20.52B Revenue Actual 21.20B 20.87B 20.58B 20.75B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Humana management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $24.5 and $24.5 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Humana visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.