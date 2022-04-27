Recap: Constellium Q1 Earnings

Constellium CSTM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Constellium reported an EPS of $1.35.
Revenue was up $605.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Constellium's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.24
|0.21
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.77
|0.88
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|1.74B
|1.69B
|1.67B
|1.57B
|Revenue Actual
|1.95B
|1.87B
|1.83B
|1.62B
