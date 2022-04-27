Recap: Constellium Q1 Earnings

Constellium CSTM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Constellium reported an EPS of $1.35.

Revenue was up $605.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Constellium's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.24 0.21 0.08 EPS Actual 0.06 0.77 0.88 0.39 Revenue Estimate 1.74B 1.69B 1.67B 1.57B Revenue Actual 1.95B 1.87B 1.83B 1.62B

To track all earnings releases for Constellium visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.