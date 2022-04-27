Recap: Taylor Morrison Home Q1 Earnings

Taylor Morrison Home TMHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Taylor Morrison Home beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.26.
Revenue was up $285.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Taylor Morrison Home's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.07
|1.20
|1.01
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|2.19
|1.34
|0.95
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|2.55B
|1.77B
|1.73B
|1.47B
|Revenue Actual
|2.51B
|1.86B
|1.72B
|1.42B
To track all earnings releases for Taylor Morrison Home visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.