Trustmark: Q1 Earnings Insights

Trustmark TRMK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trustmark beat estimated earnings by 17.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $9.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trustmark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.47
|0.67
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.49
|0.76
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|152.94M
|155.20M
|172.10M
|167.48M
|Revenue Actual
|152.00M
|155.20M
|178.79M
|165.81M
To track all earnings releases for Trustmark visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings