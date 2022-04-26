Trustmark: Q1 Earnings Insights

Trustmark TRMK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trustmark beat estimated earnings by 17.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $9.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trustmark's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.47 0.67 0.62 EPS Actual 0.42 0.49 0.76 0.82 Revenue Estimate 152.94M 155.20M 172.10M 167.48M Revenue Actual 152.00M 155.20M 178.79M 165.81M

To track all earnings releases for Trustmark visit their earnings calendar here.

