Recap: Hanmi Financial Q1 Earnings

Hanmi Financial HAFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hanmi Financial beat estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $3.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 6.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hanmi Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.57 0.48 0.43 EPS Actual 1.09 0.86 0.72 0.54 Revenue Estimate 59.72M 56.92M 54.27M 54.52M Revenue Actual 58.79M 62.49M 58.46M 55.81M

