Recap: Hanmi Financial Q1 Earnings

Hanmi Financial HAFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hanmi Financial beat estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $3.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 6.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hanmi Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.57
|0.48
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|0.86
|0.72
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|59.72M
|56.92M
|54.27M
|54.52M
|Revenue Actual
|58.79M
|62.49M
|58.46M
|55.81M
To track all earnings releases for Hanmi Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
