Recap: South Plains Financial Q1 Earnings

South Plains Financial SPFI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
South Plains Financial beat estimated earnings by 47.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was down $2.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at South Plains Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.72
|0.65
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.82
|0.74
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|53.95M
|53.56M
|52.33M
|50.63M
|Revenue Actual
|54.38M
|56.97M
|51.84M
|56.04M
