Recap: South Plains Financial Q1 Earnings

South Plains Financial SPFI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

South Plains Financial beat estimated earnings by 47.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was down $2.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at South Plains Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.72 0.65 0.68 EPS Actual 0.79 0.82 0.74 0.82 Revenue Estimate 53.95M 53.56M 52.33M 50.63M Revenue Actual 54.38M 56.97M 51.84M 56.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.