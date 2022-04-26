Skechers USA: Q1 Earnings Insights

Skechers USA SKX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Skechers USA beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $392.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Skechers USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.73
|0.49
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.66
|0.88
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.63B
|1.48B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.65B
|1.55B
|1.66B
|1.43B
