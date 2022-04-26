Hawaiian Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hawaiian Holdings HA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Hawaiian Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.17%, reporting an EPS of $-2.54 versus an estimate of $-2.57.
Revenue was up $295.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 8.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hawaiian Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.66
|-1.33
|-1.95
|-3.72
|EPS Actual
|-1.37
|-0.95
|-1.44
|-3.85
|Revenue Estimate
|522.02M
|488.84M
|386.24M
|194.56M
|Revenue Actual
|494.74M
|508.85M
|410.78M
|182.22M
