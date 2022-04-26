Chubb: Q1 Earnings Insights

Chubb CB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Chubb beat estimated earnings by 10.09%, reporting an EPS of $3.82 versus an estimate of $3.47.
Revenue was up $571.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chubb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.32
|2.24
|2.99
|2.49
|EPS Actual
|3.81
|2.64
|3.62
|2.52
|Revenue Estimate
|8.55B
|9.23B
|8.33B
|7.68B
|Revenue Actual
|8.52B
|9.90B
|8.93B
|8.04B
