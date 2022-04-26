Boyd Gaming: Q1 Earnings Insights

Boyd Gaming BYD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Boyd Gaming beat estimated earnings by 14.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.22.

Revenue was up $107.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.25 0.90 0.44 EPS Actual 1.35 1.30 1.54 0.93 Revenue Estimate 838.66M 835.35M 790.35M 673.13M Revenue Actual 879.84M 843.06M 893.60M 753.31M

To track all earnings releases for Boyd Gaming visit their earnings calendar here.

