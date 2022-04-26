Boyd Gaming: Q1 Earnings Insights

Boyd Gaming BYD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Boyd Gaming beat estimated earnings by 14.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.22.
Revenue was up $107.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.25
|1.25
|0.90
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.30
|1.54
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|838.66M
|835.35M
|790.35M
|673.13M
|Revenue Actual
|879.84M
|843.06M
|893.60M
|753.31M
To track all earnings releases for Boyd Gaming visit their earnings calendar here.
