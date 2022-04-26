Recap: Edwards Lifesciences Q1 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences EW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Edwards Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $124.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Edwards Lifesciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.53
|0.55
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.54
|0.64
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36B
|1.32B
|1.28B
|1.16B
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.31B
|1.38B
|1.22B
To track all earnings releases for Edwards Lifesciences visit their earnings calendar here.
