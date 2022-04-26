Recap: Edwards Lifesciences Q1 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences EW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $124.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Edwards Lifesciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.53 0.55 0.47 EPS Actual 0.51 0.54 0.64 0.54 Revenue Estimate 1.36B 1.32B 1.28B 1.16B Revenue Actual 1.33B 1.31B 1.38B 1.22B

