Recap: Juniper Networks Q1 Earnings

Juniper Networks JNPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Juniper Networks missed estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $94.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Juniper Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.46
|0.39
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.46
|0.43
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|1.27B
|1.20B
|1.14B
|1.06B
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.19B
|1.17B
|1.07B
To track all earnings releases for Juniper Networks visit their earnings calendar here.
