Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Texas Instruments TXN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Texas Instruments beat estimated earnings by 7.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.35 versus an estimate of $2.18.
Revenue was up $616.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Instruments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|2.05
|1.82
|1.58
|EPS Actual
|2.27
|2.07
|2.05
|1.87
|Revenue Estimate
|4.43B
|4.66B
|4.35B
|3.99B
|Revenue Actual
|4.83B
|4.64B
|4.58B
|4.29B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Texas Instruments management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.84 and $2.26 per share.
