Recap: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q1 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chipotle Mexican Grill beat estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $5.7 versus an estimate of $5.65.
Revenue was up $279.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 10.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.26
|6.32
|6.49
|4.89
|EPS Actual
|5.58
|7.02
|7.46
|5.36
|Revenue Estimate
|1.96B
|1.93B
|1.88B
|1.74B
|Revenue Actual
|1.96B
|1.95B
|1.89B
|1.74B
