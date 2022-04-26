Recap: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q1 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill beat estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $5.7 versus an estimate of $5.65.

Revenue was up $279.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 10.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 5.26 6.32 6.49 4.89 EPS Actual 5.58 7.02 7.46 5.36 Revenue Estimate 1.96B 1.93B 1.88B 1.74B Revenue Actual 1.96B 1.95B 1.89B 1.74B

To track all earnings releases for Chipotle Mexican Grill visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.