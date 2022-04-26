ACCO Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

ACCO Brands ACCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
ACCO Brands beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $31.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACCO Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.34
|0.26
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.33
|0.43
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|560.93M
|531.45M
|474.16M
|390.32M
|Revenue Actual
|570.30M
|526.70M
|517.80M
|410.50M
