Recap: F5 Q2 Earnings

F5 FFIV reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

F5 beat estimated earnings by 5.97%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.01.

Revenue was down $11.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F5's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.78 2.75 2.46 2.39 EPS Actual 2.89 3.01 2.76 2.50 Revenue Estimate 676.00M 671.67M 638.14M 635.98M Revenue Actual 687.10M 682.00M 651.51M 645.29M

To track all earnings releases for F5 visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.