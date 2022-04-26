First Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Financial THFF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
Earnings
First Financial beat estimated earnings by 65.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.01.
Revenue was up $7.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|1.17
|0.89
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.24
|1.24
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|47.80M
|46.83M
|45.60M
|46.05M
|Revenue Actual
|47.60M
|47.12M
|46.56M
|44.21M
