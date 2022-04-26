Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning T. Rowe Price Gr Stock In The Last 20 Years

T. Rowe Price Gr TROW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.67%. Currently, T. Rowe Price Gr has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In TROW: If an investor had bought $1000 of TROW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,575.45 today based on a price of $134.54 for TROW at the time of writing.

T. Rowe Price Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

