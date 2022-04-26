Canon: Q1 Earnings Insights

Canon CAJ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canon missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was down $383.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canon's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.44 0.41 0.27 EPS Actual 0.47 0.42 0.53 0.38 Revenue Estimate 9.04B 8.18B 8.01B 7.79B Revenue Actual 7.71B 7.44B 7.95B 7.59B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.