Canon (NYSE:CAJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Canon missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was down $383.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.44
|0.41
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.42
|0.53
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|9.04B
|8.18B
|8.01B
|7.79B
|Revenue Actual
|7.71B
|7.44B
|7.95B
|7.59B
Earnings History
