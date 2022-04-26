Recap: Bank7 Q1 Earnings

Bank7 BSVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank7 beat estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank7's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.64 0.57 0.52 EPS Actual 0.63 0.69 0.67 0.56 Revenue Estimate 14.36M 13.45M 12.07M 12.02M Revenue Actual 14.74M 13.86M 14.24M 12.65M

To track all earnings releases for Bank7 visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.