Recap: Bank7 Q1 Earnings

Bank7 BSVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
Bank7 beat estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank7's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.64
|0.57
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.69
|0.67
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|14.36M
|13.45M
|12.07M
|12.02M
|Revenue Actual
|14.74M
|13.86M
|14.24M
|12.65M
