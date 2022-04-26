Arrow Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Arrow Financial AROW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arrow Financial beat estimated earnings by 9.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arrow Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.80 0.82 0.69 EPS Actual 0.63 0.81 0.85 0.85 Revenue Estimate 35.10M 35.70M 35.13M 33.24M Revenue Actual 34.79M 36.33M 36.84M 34.76M

