Arrow Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Arrow Financial AROW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Arrow Financial beat estimated earnings by 9.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arrow Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.80
|0.82
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.81
|0.85
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|35.10M
|35.70M
|35.13M
|33.24M
|Revenue Actual
|34.79M
|36.33M
|36.84M
|34.76M
